Northrop Grumman's TouchTable Great For War-Planning Parties

If you're looking for something a little more war-like in your touch-sensitive computer table then stand aside sexy Milan and much sexier Rosie — the TouchTable is here. Northrop Grumman, a defence contractor that sounds like a cross between a lovable Ogre and a Nazi general, is showing off the TouchTable next week at a defence conference in London. The device — something they've had for several years now — is what they call an "integrated collaboration environment," or, much sexier — ICE. The TouchTable display looks a lot like something you'd see in Dr. Evil's lair and lets you move your hand across the table, shift images sideways, zoom out, zoom in — in other words, think of a war planning table as built by Apple.There are two versions of the TouchTable, one is a 45-inch screen with 1920x1080 resolution and the other one is an 84-inch screen with 1600x1200 resolution — the latter also includes dual external displays. The table has already been bought by the FAA to install in their "Cyber Security Incident Response Center." It's also going to be used by CNN's Wolf Blitzer in The Situation Room. I'm not sure how much this thing costs, but I'd guess that you'd pretty much have to be a James Bond villain to afford it. [Northrop Grumman via Crave]