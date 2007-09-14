Non-Stick Chewing Gum Invented by British Scientist

Thanks to a breakthrough by a British chemist, sticky streets could be a thing of the past. Professor Terence Cosgrove of Bristol University has come up with a chewing gum that dissolves in water and can be removed easily. And it's all to do with a new polymer, apparently.As well as taking some of the stickier elements out of gum, Professor Cosgrove's company, Revolymer, has made a low-cost polymer that makes the gum hydrophilic, or water-loving. Most gum is hydrophobic. Nicknamed Rev 7, the new gum dissolves in a test tube of water, and was removed from surfaces without any problem &mdash just H2O. The chemist's daughter even tested Rev 7 in her hair and found it came out without any problem.

Taste has not been affected, either. A professional chewing gum expert from Italy was brought in to test "mouth feel, taste, texture and so on," in a blind test, and Rev 7 came out as one of the highest scorers, with its flavor release similar to the initial burst you get from regular gum.

The team tested their product on pavements in Bristol and North Wales. "We did get permission, else we would be in prison by now," said Professor Cosgrove. While leading gums remained glued to the flagstones three out of four times, Rev 7 was removed within 24 hours by natural events.

Revolymer is planning to launch their gum some time next year. [Telegraph]