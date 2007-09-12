Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Nokia's Skinny 6555 3G Clamshell Comes to AT&T

Nokia_6555.jpgWe originally cast this skinny Nokia clamshell as one of those Europe-only teases, but guess what? The inside word is that it was made for AT&T, for use on the HSDPA network in the US. This edition will have WCDMA 850/1900, specialized AT&T keys and the very American price of $49.99 (with contract, no doubt). At first glance, the sexiest thing about it is that continuous racing stripe seen when it's opened. Other attributes in the gallery:

DSC_0465.JPGDSC_0466.JPGDSC_0467.JPGDSC_0469.JPG

