Nokia's Skinny 6555 3G Clamshell Comes to AT&T

We originally cast this skinny Nokia clamshell as one of those Europe-only teases, but guess what? The inside word is that it was made for AT&T, for use on the HSDPA network in the US. This edition will have WCDMA 850/1900, specialized AT&T keys and the very American price of $49.99 (with contract, no doubt). At first glance, the sexiest thing about it is that continuous racing stripe seen when it's opened. Other attributes in the gallery: