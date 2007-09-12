We originally cast this skinny Nokia clamshell as one of those Europe-only teases, but guess what? The inside word is that it was made for AT&T, for use on the HSDPA network in the US. This edition will have WCDMA 850/1900, specialized AT&T keys and the very American price of $49.99 (with contract, no doubt). At first glance, the sexiest thing about it is that continuous racing stripe seen when it's opened. Other attributes in the gallery:
Nokia's Skinny 6555 3G Clamshell Comes to AT&T
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.