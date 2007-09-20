Nokia recently unveiled the MD-6, the latest in a line of designy low-volume speaker systems, which will cost $80 when it soon hits US soil. It's a fun design, based on the need to conceal 4 AAA batteries plus the two tiny drivers. I liked the look, but even more, I liked the addictive flip-open case action. Symbian-Guru.com did a video review. Verdict? Tracks at low volume sound okay, but if you like Chemical Bros., stay the hell away. [Symbian-Guru.com]
Nokia MD-6 Looks Like Lipstick, Feels Like Lighter, Reminds Us of Johnny 5
