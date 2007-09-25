No iTunes Gift Cards For Your $100 'Early iPhone Owners' Store Credit

We bought iPhones here on Day One, and were delighted to see the offer of a $100 store credit from Apple when the company cut the price of that product by $200. But there was a rude awaking here at the Giz when we ordered up some stuff and included a $25 iTunes gift card in the mix. It turns out that Apple is not letting you use these gift cards toward a store credit. Sure, the info about this is buried deep inside the Apple Store's legal mumbo jumbo, but you'd think the company would have made the info more prominent. That's why we're telling you here. Gee thanks, Apple. Read the fine print, everyone. Caveat emptor.[Apple]