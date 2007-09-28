Niveus EDGE Media Center Extender Does 1080p, is Whisper Quiet, But No Wireless N

The fourth and final MCE extender is by niveus is the best looking, has 3 USB ports which is two more than what you probably need for thumbdrive playback, and best of all passive cooling. The passive cooling, if it is like the type in the full sized Niveus Media Center PCs, it uses heatpipes that go from processor blocks to the finned, aluminium case that acts like a giant heatsink. It does not, unfortunately, have any wireless capabilities. At least it's 1080p. [Niveus]