Hands up who had one of those wooden Labyrinths round which you had to manoeuvre a silver marble without dropping it down a hole or biting your tongue off in the process? Knowing just how powerful a marketing tool nostalgia can be, Nissan has used the concept for the commercial for their new Rogue SUV. [TokyoMango]
Nissan Rogue Commercial Turns the City into a Giant Labyrinth Game
