A member of GBAtemp forums, samuelv, has whipped up a homebrew app that lets you use VoIP on the DS with an SIP account. Yes, phone calls from your DS. Some of the guys in the forum had a bit of difficulty nailing down the settings, but another user, subb, pretty much lays out most of what you need to tweak to get it up and running—several users are now confirming that the app works. If you guys test it out, let us know in the comments if you're able to call your mommies (or not). [GBAtemp via digg]
Nintendo DS Gets VoIP Courtesy of SvSIP
