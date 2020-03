We got plenty of news here on the latest Nikon Coolpix line up, and now we've got the full list of local prices and release dates to share. The first two are free, but the rest will cost you a jump.

Coolpix P series Coolpix P5100: Now - $649 Coolpix P50: October - $429Coolpix S series Coolpix S51: Now - $399 Coolpix S51C: Now - $499 Coolpix S510: Now - $499 Coolpix S700: Now - $649

Coolpix L series Coolpix L14: October - $229 Coolpix L15: October - $299