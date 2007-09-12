Looks like a massive walkout on iTunes by the networks isn't happening: News Corp. President Peter Chernin has stated that they will not pull their content from the store. News Corp. seemed to be the most likely to follow NBC's defection if anyone, given their own reported unhappiness with iTunes' pricing and 50/50 split ownership of Hulu with NBC. Since ABC's not going anywhere (courtesy Disney incest), the only other major network power that could walk is Viacom (CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, etc.), and they're probably staying put too. Do you feel cold and alone, NBC? [Reuters]
News Corp. President Confirms No iTunes Breakup for Them
