While its not new news that Transformers: Animated is debuting on Cartoon Network in the spring, the surfacing of new toys from the show is. Over the last few weeks, concept shots started to surface and the bloggers at Toys R Evil have been diligent in gathering them into a single post. New characters like Bulkhead look pretty cool with a modern Anime-inspired design. Check out a few shots here after the jump and check out the entire gallery at [Toys R Evil] .
New Transformers Show Brings New Toys
