New Mediamesh and Illumesh Technologies Turn Entire Buildings Into LED Ads

TheBigPixel_jump.jpgAG4 and GKD Metal Fabrics, a German architecture and design company and a woven metal fabric company, respectively, have designed Mediamesh and Illumesh—an LED technology to turn regular building sides into gigantic colorful ads. These two new methods of cabling and lighting let developers place LEDs even over windows—which was verboten before—thanks to the fact that it's sleek enough to still be transparent and not obscure views. However, ads this large moving at regular speeds could be disorienting and vomit-inducing, something that we're sure they're working on avoiding. [PrintMag - Thanks Claire!]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

