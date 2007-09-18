AG4 and GKD Metal Fabrics, a German architecture and design company and a woven metal fabric company, respectively, have designed Mediamesh and Illumesh—an LED technology to turn regular building sides into gigantic colorful ads. These two new methods of cabling and lighting let developers place LEDs even over windows—which was verboten before—thanks to the fact that it's sleek enough to still be transparent and not obscure views. However, ads this large moving at regular speeds could be disorienting and vomit-inducing, something that we're sure they're working on avoiding. [PrintMag - Thanks Claire!]
New Mediamesh and Illumesh Technologies Turn Entire Buildings Into LED Ads
