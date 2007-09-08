New Line of iPods Not Compatible With Old Third Party Video Gear

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

three_ipods.jpgWord on the street is that the video out function on the new line of iPods is locked if used in conjunction with old video cables and docks from third parties. Apparently, the new iPods will only work with cables featuring Apple's authentication chip (read: official first party products and a handful of third party), leaving long time video iPod owners in a bind if they have iPod video gear lying around.

In a week where Apple hasn't made the most popular decisions(iPhone price cut HELLO), this probably won't gain them any cool points. No official statement has been issued by Apple, so it's tough to say there is a good reason for this, or if it is just an oversight. Either way, it's a tough pill to swallow for those who shelled out a lot of money for old video gear and now want a new iPod. [iLounge]

