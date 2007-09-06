A new version of iTunes has just been announced at the Stevenote and will be available tonight. It has a built-in graphic ringtone creator to convert any song you buy from the iTMS into a custom ringtone. Bad news: it will cost you an extra 99 cents.You will be able to pick any segment of the song for the ringtone, using a graphic editor to customize them to a total lenght of 12 to 21 seconds. The ringtones will sync automatically with your iPhone. And yes, for 99 on top of the song price, it's a rip-off.
New iTunes Allows to Create Custom Ringtones from Any iTMS Song
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.