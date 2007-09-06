The new nano is available from "today", so grab it and its new video powers at a store near you (let us know if you see it on any shelves). 4GB is silver only and goes $199, while the 8GB and its new range of colours are $279. Available now at the online store, too. Apple Store Australia][
New iPod nano available now, from $199
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.