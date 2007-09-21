Our cooking experience barely goes beyond "Fire. Bad. Keep. Away," but these GE Monogram and Profile induction cooktops have the highest wattage element from an induction cooktop ever. The 3700-watt cookers use magnetic fields to heat up your food, as opposed to gas or electric cookers. Induction cooking's been around for a while, but as evidenced by the small shot of a bunch of ice cubes sitting on the same plate as a tray of boiling water, this technology is fancy. Just cause they're as close to Star Trek as you're going to come in the kitchen, save for the microwave or something. [GE]
New Induction Cooktops from GE Are the Highest Wattage Ever
