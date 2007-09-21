New Induction Cooktops from GE Are the Highest Wattage Ever

Our cooking experience barely goes beyond "Fire. Bad. Keep. Away," but these GE Monogram and Profile induction cooktops have the highest wattage element from an induction cooktop ever. The 3700-watt cookers use magnetic fields to heat up your food, as opposed to gas or electric cookers. Induction cooking's been around for a while, but as evidenced by the small shot of a bunch of ice cubes sitting on the same plate as a tray of boiling water, this technology is fancy. Just cause they're as close to Star Trek as you're going to come in the kitchen, save for the microwave or something. [GE]