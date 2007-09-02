I'm not a fan of 3D TVs. Maybe in the future they will be perfect or we all will have holodecks at home, but for now it all seems like a gimmick. However, the Hitachi 7.7 x 4.6-inches we just saw at IFA demonstrates that 3D displays could be perfect for small applications like GPS or portable gaming, clearly separating different layers of information than any simulated shadow or transparency can do.
New Hitachi 3D Display Looks Amazing, Great for GPS
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.