New Hitachi 3D Display Looks Amazing, Great for GPS

I'm not a fan of 3D TVs. Maybe in the future they will be perfect or we all will have holodecks at home, but for now it all seems like a gimmick. However, the Hitachi 7.7 x 4.6-inches we just saw at IFA demonstrates that 3D displays could be perfect for small applications like GPS or portable gaming, clearly separating different layers of information than any simulated shadow or transparency can do.