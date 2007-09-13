New Hard Drive Sensors to Increase Density 5x, Read Times By 10x

Physics researchers are hard at work making sure you can store those episodes of House on your hard drive for as long as possible without deleting them with a new breakthrough using the magneto-electric effect. Drives can possibly have a storage density of 1 terabit per square inch (up from 200 gigabits now), and a read time of 10GHz compared to say, 1GHz. It's all very dry and physics-y, but the bottom line is that you won't be seeing this in your hard drives for quite a few years yet, so either say goodbye to Hugh Laurie or start burning stuff to DVD. [Technology Review]