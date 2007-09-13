Physics researchers are hard at work making sure you can store those episodes of House on your hard drive for as long as possible without deleting them with a new breakthrough using the magneto-electric effect. Drives can possibly have a storage density of 1 terabit per square inch (up from 200 gigabits now), and a read time of 10GHz compared to say, 1GHz. It's all very dry and physics-y, but the bottom line is that you won't be seeing this in your hard drives for quite a few years yet, so either say goodbye to Hugh Laurie or start burning stuff to DVD. [Technology Review]
New Hard Drive Sensors to Increase Density 5x, Read Times By 10x
