New Army Combat Shirt is Flame-Resistant, Has 8-Bit Camouflage

Just debuted, here is Mrs. Commandersson wearing the new high-tech Army Combat Shirt, made with an anti-microbial fabric that is flame-resistant and improves "breathability." Designed to be worn under the Interceptor Body Armor, it comes in a NES-Zelda-Map-Style 8-bit camouflage pattern for that practical yet elegant Stargate look. It also includes anti-abrassion elbow pads, cargo pockets and infrared identification tabs to avoid any pesky friendly fire during those crazy party nights in the desert.