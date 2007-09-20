Just debuted, here is Mrs. Commandersson wearing the new high-tech Army Combat Shirt, made with an anti-microbial fabric that is flame-resistant and improves "breathability." Designed to be worn under the Interceptor Body Armor, it comes in a NES-Zelda-Map-Style 8-bit camouflage pattern for that practical yet elegant Stargate look. It also includes anti-abrassion elbow pads, cargo pockets and infrared identification tabs to avoid any pesky friendly fire during those crazy party nights in the desert.
New Army Combat Shirt is Flame-Resistant, Has 8-Bit Camouflage
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.