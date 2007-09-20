Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

armyshirt.jpegJust debuted, here is Mrs. Commandersson wearing the new high-tech Army Combat Shirt, made with an anti-microbial fabric that is flame-resistant and improves "breathability." Designed to be worn under the Interceptor Body Armor, it comes in a NES-Zelda-Map-Style 8-bit camouflage pattern for that practical yet elegant Stargate look. It also includes anti-abrassion elbow pads, cargo pockets and infrared identification tabs to avoid any pesky friendly fire during those crazy party nights in the desert.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
