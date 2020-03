Sharp has announced new Blu-ray recorders in Japan, with the 1TB hard drive-equipped BD-HDW20 as the new flagship. The player can start recording from its two digital or one analogue tuners in under one second.The $2,620 recorder is followed by the BD-HDW15, which packs a 500GB HD for $1,750.

The other models are the BD-AV10 and BD-AV1, which don't have hard drives built in but come in seven different colors. [Ascii]