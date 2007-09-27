New anySim Gets Bugs Ironed Out, Now Integrated with Installer.app

For those who haven't unlocked your iPhone or had problems doing so, there's a new revision of the free unlock software for the iPhone: anySim v1.02 fixes a lot of bugs and speeds up the process. You can download the program from here but as an added bonus you can use Installer.app. You just have to click here and it will add it to your graphic Installer, so no further transfers will be required. [This last link is currently down, check again later]