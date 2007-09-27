For those who haven't unlocked your iPhone or had problems doing so, there's a new revision of the free unlock software for the iPhone: anySim v1.02 fixes a lot of bugs and speeds up the process. You can download the program from here but as an added bonus you can use Installer.app. You just have to click here and it will add it to your graphic Installer, so no further transfers will be required. [This last link is currently down, check again later]
New anySim Gets Bugs Ironed Out, Now Integrated with Installer.app
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.