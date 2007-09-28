New Airport Scanner Makes Creating That Traveller Database Easier

A new generation of airport x-ray machines might make your trip through security a bit quicker, at least until they give you a full cavity search. Utilizing four x-ray cameras as opposed to one, the scanner takes a peek inside your luggage from four angles looking for guns, drugs, and bombs. It can also scan the atomic weight and density of your stuff, checking those details against a database of dangerous objects and substances. 200 of the machines are due to be installed at various airports in the near future, so if you plan to travel with a WWII-era pistol, as the gentleman in the graphic above apparently is, you'd better do it now before they come to an airport near you. [Daily Mail via Spulch]