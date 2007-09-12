NEC's Accusync 24-inch LCD24WMCX monitors with an HDMI input has 1920 x 1200 set for 1080p support, 400 nits of brightness, 5ms refresh, and 1000:1 contrast ratios. Not a bad monitor for the dorm room or studio apartment, at least until Dell comes out with a cheap, high performance HDMI equivalent. Electronista has more info on 22 and 19 inch models, but you won't get more than native 1080p res on those. [Business Wire]
New 24-inch NEC HDMI LCD Monitor (LCD24WMCX)
