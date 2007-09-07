Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Nepal Airlines Sacrifices Goats to Fix Plane—and It Works

goats-plane.jpgAfter a long series of technical problems with one of their two Boeing 757s, Nepal Airlines decided to sacrifice two goats in front of the plane in order to fix it. And guess what? It worked.It happened at Kathmandu airport, Nepal. The plane was refusing to start its engines before a flight to Hong Kong. At that point, senior officials of the state-run airline decided to sacrifice two goats to Akash Bhairab, who apparently is the Hindu god of sky protection.

They did it just in front of the plane, which has the symbol of that god painted on its fuselage and, according to them, it worked. The problems, which have been the cause of various delays and cancellations, were gone and the aircraft successfully completed its trip to Hong Kong.

Or so they say. Local media said the problem was really an electrical malfunction.

Note to self: take the bus to Nepal. [BBC]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles