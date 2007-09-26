NEC Creates Mobile DNA Lab, Baby Daddy's Run in Horror

Maybe we've been watching too many CSI reruns, but NEC's mobile DNA lab looks awesome. Not only does it bring portability to DNA analysis, but it even improves upon the typical versions. To complete its barrage of tests takes about 25-minutes By comparison, a typical DNA lab would take an entire day. NEC achieved this by significantly decreasing the time it takes to heat and cool the DNA sample during PCR amplification. And just think If this thing takes off the old "Lets send this back to the boys at the lab" line could finally be laid to rest. [Pink Tenticle]