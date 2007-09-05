After the he said/she said BS between Apple and NBC over the last few days, we're kind of glad to see some kind of resolution: NBC's taking its business to Amazon Unbox, which will give NBC "greater flexibility in the pricing and packaging of video downloads." For the time being though, shows still seem to fetch $1.99 on Unbox. But there are a couple of other interesting tidbits in the Times article worth noting.
NBC Jumps Ship to Amazon Unbox
