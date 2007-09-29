N64 Controller Bong Combines the Two Reasons Your College GPA Sucked

As apparently I'm the de-facto expert on all things cannabis related around here, I was asked to post about this N64 Controller/Bong mod. In my expert opinion, it's badass. I mean, it looks like there's some sort of tinfoil bowl apparatus where the thumbstick used to be, which is good, as if he was just smoking it out of the plastic he'd be giving himself brain cancer right now. The only downside is that he can't play Mario Kart 64 when he's done, as he broke his controller. What irony! Whoa, dudes, I just blew my own mind. [Aeropause via Kotaku]