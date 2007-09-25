MySpace Mobile is Coming; MySpace Still a Horrible Site

News Corp, the daddy of MySpace, has announced that it's launching a mobile version of the social networking behemoth. It's great news for the people who still use MySpace, although that number is plummeting quickly. I mean, come on, who uses MySpace anymore? It's all spam these days, and the ads are overwhelming. It's a lousy product and that's finally catching up with them, as better-designed competition such as Facebook steals their users by the thousands. But hey, if you want to be able to post a glittery rose animated gif to your friend's comments from anywhere, you'll soon be able to do it. [Yahoo News]