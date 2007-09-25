News Corp, the daddy of MySpace, has announced that it's launching a mobile version of the social networking behemoth. It's great news for the people who still use MySpace, although that number is plummeting quickly. I mean, come on, who uses MySpace anymore? It's all spam these days, and the ads are overwhelming. It's a lousy product and that's finally catching up with them, as better-designed competition such as Facebook steals their users by the thousands. But hey, if you want to be able to post a glittery rose animated gif to your friend's comments from anywhere, you'll soon be able to do it. [Yahoo News]
MySpace Mobile is Coming; MySpace Still a Horrible Site
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.