Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Mustek SoccerCam Is Hard Not To Kick

SoccerCam.jpgThe instant I saw the Mustek SoccerCam, I wished I could press the shell closed and kick the thing across a room. While it is a perfectly functional 2-megapixel camera that costs just $40, I wished it were more, a shock-proof video camera that could record all the dizzying action in play, like the bowling-ball cam in The Big Lebowski. If I do ever get a review unit, I know I'll just end up punting the damn thing—so much for "hands on." (Jump if you want to read the press release.) [Mustek]

GOOOAAAAALLLL! Mustek SoccerCam Digital Still Camera Makes Perfect Gift For Sports Fans soccercam

IRVINE, CA, September 25, 2007 — The Mustek SoccerCam from Mustek is a full-featured digital camera built inside a protective soccerball shell that opens to reveal the camera. Its unique design makes it the ideal gift for soccer fans and athletes to show their passion towards their favourite sport.

And here's the kicker: the Mustek SoccerCam is currently available at www.mustekdirect.com for only $39.99 (U.S.).

With a 2.1 million pixel CMOS sensor, the Mustek SoccerCam is more than just a sports novelty - - it snaps high quality digital pictures with vibrant colours that are saved on standard SD and MMC storage cards. When more resolution is needed, users can select the high-resolution mode to increase the picture size to 3.5 megapixels, making it possible to enlarge photos while retaining sharpness and detail. To enhance the creative spirit, there are fun digital effects to alter photos, including black-and-white and sepia modes.

Engineered with Mustek's signature multi-functionality, the SoccerCam also operates as a digital camcorder, digital voice recorder, and webcam. In addition, there is a standard AV out to allow viewing of photos and video on a TV.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles