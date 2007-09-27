WiMax modems. The phrase doesn't generally conjure gadget lust, which is why I'm so confused looking at these better than well designed WiMax modems from Moto. The silver and droid-like CPEi300 is a desktop modem based on Intel's 2250 Rosedale 2 chipset, compatible with 802.16e-2005, which TG Daily spells out as the 2.3, 2.5 and 3.5 Ghz bands, or WiMax mobile. It'll be out in Q4 for $200. The much nicer looking CPEi800 has WiFi, 4 ethernet ports, two analogue line jacks, and external antenna jacks, and will be out in the second half of 2008. Question — Why are they so big? More photos over at TG Daily. [TG Daily]
Motorola CPEi300 and CPEi800 WiMax Modems Surprisingly Slick
