Motorola CPEi300 and CPEi800 WiMax Modems Surprisingly Slick

WiMax modems. The phrase doesn't generally conjure gadget lust, which is why I'm so confused looking at these better than well designed WiMax modems from Moto. The silver and droid-like CPEi300 is a desktop modem based on Intel's 2250 Rosedale 2 chipset, compatible with 802.16e-2005, which TG Daily spells out as the 2.3, 2.5 and 3.5 Ghz bands, or WiMax mobile. It'll be out in Q4 for $200. The much nicer looking CPEi800 has WiFi, 4 ethernet ports, two analogue line jacks, and external antenna jacks, and will be out in the second half of 2008. Question — Why are they so big? More photos over at TG Daily. [TG Daily]