These first shots of the Motorola Rokr E8 from zol.com.cn shows the unique keypad that Moto went with. Instead of regular keys, they've got little nubs that need to be back-illuminated. When you're dialing, all the keys are lit; but when you're playing music, the numbers are dimmed and only the music controls are bright. This could be even greater if the keys' backlit images could change in the background, but it doesn't seem like the E8 is advanced enough to do that. [Zol.com via IDNES via Phonearena]
Moto Rokr E8 Has Backlit Nubs For Keys
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.