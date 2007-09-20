Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Mossberg Reviews the iPod touch

15.jpegMossy reviews the touch, and finds that the battery life was only 4 hours while playing video, short of our own touch experience that lasted over 6 hours. The money quote is when he calls Apple out for removing features and apps that the iPhone has, unnecessarily:

...it seems ridiculous to me to sell a powerful device with Wi-Fi and a huge screen, and to leave out things like an email program, even though you can use Web-based email programs. I assume Apple was concerned that the less costly Touch might compete too much with the iPhone if it had these features.

Before he closes with approval, he verifies that the shimmery screen issues were a temporary production problem and have been solved. [AllThingsD]

