These leaked Treo 500 ad shots from Alles Windows Mobile confirm the two-colour rumour we posted about earlier. The two colours are grey/charcoal black and white, but the white one has its keyboard censored out for some reason. These are the best shots we've gotten so far, so drink them in, Treo fans. [AllesWindowsMobile]
More Treo 500 Leaked Pics Confirm Two Colours
