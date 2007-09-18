Looks like that Motorola ROKR E8 we first showed you a few weeks ago is fo' reals. In addition to that cool-beans backlit keypad, we're liking that "Omega Wheel" navigation device that makes it easy to jump around your music and menus. Plus, there are haptic controls that give your finger a little vibrating action whenever you press a key. Besides that coolness, the other specs are nothing surprising for this GSM/GPRS phone, giving you a 2MP camera, 2GB of internal storage, a microSD slot and an FM radio. And hey, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack that'll accommodate normal headphones. No pricing was announced but it will be rolling out in Europe in Q1 of next year. [Unwired View]
More Info Surfaces: Moto ROKR E8
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.