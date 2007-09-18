More Info Surfaces: Moto ROKR E8

Looks like that Motorola ROKR E8 we first showed you a few weeks ago is fo' reals. In addition to that cool-beans backlit keypad, we're liking that "Omega Wheel" navigation device that makes it easy to jump around your music and menus. Plus, there are haptic controls that give your finger a little vibrating action whenever you press a key. Besides that coolness, the other specs are nothing surprising for this GSM/GPRS phone, giving you a 2MP camera, 2GB of internal storage, a microSD slot and an FM radio. And hey, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack that'll accommodate normal headphones. No pricing was announced but it will be rolling out in Europe in Q1 of next year. [Unwired View]