Moneual Lab Introduces WMC PC; For Those Who Like It Big And Frumpy

mon.jpgWindows Media Center is starting to gain momentum and jumping onto the bandwagon is Moneual Lab with their media centric, I*magine PC.

The cylindrical, stupidly named, ridiculously shaped, WMC PC sports an Intel Core2Duo processor, Vista Premium, HDMI port, 802.11 a/b/g, Bluetooth, 7" touchscreen and the option to include Moneual's very own multimedia interface. Set for a release date sometime within Q4, the device shall set you back a cool $4999. Although Moneual are known for their eccentric designs, we are not too sure that having the privilege to set your WMC PC horizontally, or vertically, is really worth $5K. Also, it looks about as fat, round and unappealing as Kelly Osborne when she is feeling bloated. You like that don't you? You dirty dog. [Cepro] .

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

