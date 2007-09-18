mobiK free SMS service rewards gone AWOL?

Remember mobiK, the free (ad-based) online SMS service? We liked it when we first saw it. Then there was a weird outage for about a week at the end of August. But that was only weird. Next we had a reader complain that after earning enough K (mobiK reward points) to cash in for an MP3 player, their request to claim the reward was getting zero response. Now that's more than weird. That's starting to stink up the joint.

Some further checking seems to be confirming that something is a little wonky donkey at mobiK's Australian office. We're doing some legwork to find out more today. For now, it's still a free SMS service - not bad in its own right. But those K aren't looking too valuable.