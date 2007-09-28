Mio is taking advantage of the combo of GPS and the digital camera in the DigiWalker C720T. Take a picture with the 2-megapixel cam on its back, and it becomes a navigable point of interest, so you can return to that one romantic spot (or the scene of the crime). This GPS navi, introduced today at DigitalLife, also has a TMC traffic receiver in its cradle (service free for 3 months; $65 per year after that). It's got a full media player and maps of Canada, US and parts of Mexico, including detailed navigation in Mexico City. Now shipping for $599. [Mio]
Mio DigiWalker C720T Navi Has 2MP Camera to Geocache Your Memories
