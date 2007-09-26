Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to be a shopping cart-type homeless person? If you did, the Korean store IdeaTopic offeres miniature shopping carts that not only roll around, but fit into each other just like real carts. In fact, if you buy enough, you can even make-believe you're going on a cart run at your local Safeway. Don't know what we mean? Catch the video after the jump. It's pretty much the worst video ever—believe us.[IdeaTopic via Nexus404]
Miniature Shopping Carts Let You Play Bag Lady Barbie
