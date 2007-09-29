If you're like us, you've been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Microsoft's "Falcon" Xbox 360s, well, now they're here. Apparently. The guys over at the Xbox official forums have noticed that the Halo edition 360s may just be the Falcons we've all dreamed about. The Falcon Xbox 360, by the way, has a 65nm CPU and is supposed to run cooler and, ideally, not die after three days, which is a nice change. The posters in the forums have torn theirs apart to show you what the innards of a Falcon may look like. Hit the link below to check out the pics. [Xbox Forums]
Microsoft's "Falcon" Xbox 360 Is Here. Kind of.
