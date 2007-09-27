Microsoft Revamps Live Search To Fight Google and Yahoo (Again)

Microsoft has revamped their Live Search, looking for their personal Holy Grail: beat Google. And the other guys. According to search and advertising platforms VP Satya Nadella "this time, we feel we can claim we are as good as Google." Which is kind of what they said the last time, so we will have to wait until the new version becomes available in the US next week, making its international debut at the end of October. Spoiler: Indiana Jones dies in episode IV and Bono has still not found what he was looking for. [AFP]