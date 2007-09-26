If your Halo 3 Limited Edition discs are scratched—like ours were—you can get a replacement disc by filling out a form and sending your disc back to Microsoft. Of course, this will take up to two weeks for delivery—not counting the time it takes for your disc to get to Microsoft—which may be too long to go without your Halo fix. Either way, it's free until 12/31/07. [Xbox - Thanks Joseph M!]
Microsoft Offering Disc Replacements For Scratched Halo 3 Limited Edition
