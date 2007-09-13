Microsoft's new Mobile Memory Mouse 8000 has a secret: it packs 1GB of flash memory for secret files (porn), you wife's pictures (porn) and even the occasional Excel spreadsheet (cataloging your porn). Running off 2.4ghz or Bluetooth, the mouse is adjustable with the flick of a switch. And while the idea of storage in a mouse may feel like Microsoft is just adding the proverbial clock, it allows users to operate a mobile mouse without losing a USB port for storage when a recharge is needed. So it's for efficiency (so you have more time and resources for porn.) Find it this October for $99. [crave]
Microsoft Mobile Memory Mouse 8000 Stores 1GB
