Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Microsoft Mobile Memory Mouse 8000 Stores 1GB

microsoft_mouse8000-4.jpgMicrosoft's new Mobile Memory Mouse 8000 has a secret: it packs 1GB of flash memory for secret files (porn), you wife's pictures (porn) and even the occasional Excel spreadsheet (cataloging your porn). Running off 2.4ghz or Bluetooth, the mouse is adjustable with the flick of a switch. And while the idea of storage in a mouse may feel like Microsoft is just adding the proverbial clock, it allows users to operate a mobile mouse without losing a USB port for storage when a recharge is needed. So it's for efficiency (so you have more time and resources for porn.) Find it this October for $99. [crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles