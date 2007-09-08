Microsoft And Siemens Bring In-Car Entertainment To Your Buggy

Microsoft and Siemens are set to collaborate to bring in-car entertainment and navigation products to a vehicle near you. They hope to develop a set of products that will allow for a better integration between mobile phones, music players and other ubiquitous gadgets.

An announcement, last Friday, set 2009 as the expected year for the first devices to be made commercially available. Specific details are not available yet, but it's early days yet. Now, here's hoping your car's system does not encounter fatal error 08 around the time you usually take your involuntary—"I think I have narcolepsy, I am too stubborn to see a medical professional"—daily driving nap. [Reuters]