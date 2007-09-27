Michel Gondry's RAZR2 Ad

We last saw Gondry working his craft for HP's money, but now he's taken his weirdly fluid visuals and made a 60 second spot for the Moto RAZR 2 as well. If you're a Gondry fan, you'll be sure to enjoy the fact that he takes a boring spec sheet and turns it into a subtle, but interesting montage of cellphone features. I'd like to see the director work his magic selling Windows Vista Service Pack 1 in a similar manner. [Super Punch via Neatorama]