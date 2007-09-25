Are you wearing a protective exoskeletal suit that's independently mobile or are you happy to see these Metal Gear Solid 4 1/6 size figures? Because if you ask us, there's nothing more bad arse than going to work and finding Old Snake and/or non-pussy Raiden staring you in the face while you sip your first cup of coffee. Nothing except actually being Snake. Too bad these are about $180 each, but totally worth it for Sony to bundle these with every copy of the game since it's the one thing that's going to save their lagging PlayStation 3 sales. [Snake via Raiden via Toys R Evil]
Metal Gear Solid 4 Figures Make Me Solid
