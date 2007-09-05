Despite looking like some sort of a PS3 VoIP phone, Messiah's Darklite PS3 remote merely controls movie watching on your PS3. The remote, styled like a slider cellphone, features simple navigation controls on top, and slides up to reveal advanced controls underneath. A USB dongle plugs into the PS3, acting as a charger and IR base station for the Darklite. The real eye-catcher, however, is the design. The blue backlit keys and glossy top are enough to make us drool over its shininess. The Darklite is scheduled to release on September 25 for $30. [Messiah via Crave]
Messiah's PS3 Remote Has Drool-worthy Design
