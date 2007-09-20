Here's a design concept for a potentially infinite string of USB drives. The snake-like, flexible design is called Memory Infinite. As you daisy chain one to the next, their storage capacity increases; keep adding drives until you have neither more nor less than is required. String together enough of them and you have yourself a necklace made of multicolored bellows-like links. Plug it in, plug it in, and so on and so on. [Yanko Design]
Memory Infinite, a Chain of Drives USB
