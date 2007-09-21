Meizu has unveiled their new M8 cellphone user interface. Not surprisingly, it's a knockoff of the iPhone, exactly like everything in this clone. Expect Apple to sue the pants out of them or send a ninja commando to obliterate their facilities soon. [Meizu BBS via MeizuMe]
Meizu M8 Interface Is iPhone Ripoff, Just Like the Rest
