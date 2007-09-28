Meizu M6 Mini Player SL Hands-on Video

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

The folks over at MeizuMe got their hands on a new M6 Mini Player SL and compared it to the old Mini Player model. The Mini Player, if you don't remember, is a nano-like competitor with similar features, but a less usable UI. The new version is essentially the same player, except noticeably thinner and smaller, and with some slight new UI features. Take a look at the video (but turn down your volume) to see what's new. [MeizuMe]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

