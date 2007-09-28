Meizu M6 Mini Player SL Hands-on Video

The folks over at MeizuMe got their hands on a new M6 Mini Player SL and compared it to the old Mini Player model. The Mini Player, if you don't remember, is a nano-like competitor with similar features, but a less usable UI. The new version is essentially the same player, except noticeably thinner and smaller, and with some slight new UI features. Take a look at the video (but turn down your volume) to see what's new. [MeizuMe]