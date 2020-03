Ian Turner is a zookeeper at Longleat Safari Park. He is also rather forgetful. After taking some pictures of his meerkats for a new zoo brochure, he left his Canon EOS in their enclosure. Apparently the alpha male, Monty, secretly harbors a gadget obsession, and jumped at the chance to snap a few shots of his family for posterity. Have a look at his sub-par photos below.

While this may be quite clever by meerkat standards, Monty still has no grasp of basic composition techniques. [Telegraph]